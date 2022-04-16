Baishaki Mela begins at Bangla Academy

After two years of discontinuation of in person Pahela Baishakh Mela due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Bangla Academy jointly organised the fair at the premises of the academy in a grandeur manner.

With revived and renewed hope, the 15-day long fair begun on the first day of Bengali New Year on April 14 and will continue till April 28.

Industrial Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the fair on Thursday. Director General of Bangla Academy Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda presided over the function. Md Mahbubor Rahman, Chairman, BSCIC, delivered the welcome speech at the opening ceremony.

Various agricultural products, traditional handicrafts, Nakshi Kanthas, jewellery, boutique products, leather products, toys, cosmetics, as well as various kinds of food and sweets are available at the fair.

Md Mainul Islam, a stall representative of Ima Fashion, said the fair saw a low number of visitors on Friday compared to the previous day.

However, he hoped the number of visitors will increase within a few days as visitors could not come to the fair in person for the last two years.

He further said he brought new collections such as new pillow covers, embroidered bed sheets and boutique clothes.

Hanif Md Siddik, a stall attendee of Deer Leather Goods and Footwear, said they try to bring new collections every year.

"Many a number of new leather shoes, wallets and shoulder bags have arrived this year," he added.

The correspondent saw an older woman making small handicrafts at the base of Nazrul Moncho at around 2:00pm.

Known as Ritar Ma or Mamuner Ma, she did not open any grandeur stall, rather she stalled under open sky laying her products on a bed sheet. She sells handmade necklace, earrings and bracelets.

She said, "Everyone doesn't buy these products. Only they who have traditional mind buy these things."

"A newly class has been created who has fascinations for the traditional products. People who have emotion for country products buy these handmade products," said Nargis Ahmed, proprietor of Ana Fashion and Boutique.

I have brought 156 kinds of jute products this year, she added.









