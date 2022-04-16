AL hosts iftar party for diplomats

After two days of BNP's iftar programme with diplomats, the ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday hosted an iftar programme at a hotel in the capital in the honour of foreign diplomats working in Bangladesh.

The International Affairs Sub-Committee of AL hosted the iftar programme at Westin hotel.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Mission Chiefs, Charge d' Affaires and other envoys from different countries attended the iftar.

Awami League General Secretary, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader attended the event as the Chief Guest while AL International

Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed welcomed the guests.

Ministers of state, members of parliament and persons of diplomatic rank from different missions and international organisations, central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and the members of International Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League also attended the iftar.

According to AL International Affairs Sub-committee, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Head of Missions from the USA, Japan, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Morocco, German, India, China, Switzerland, Russia and European Union attended the iftar.

In a brief address, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that relations with friendly countries would be further strengthened in the future.









