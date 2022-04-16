Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL hosts iftar party for diplomats

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

After two days of BNP's iftar programme with diplomats, the ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday hosted an iftar programme at a hotel in the capital in the honour of foreign diplomats working in Bangladesh.
The International Affairs Sub-Committee of AL hosted the iftar programme at Westin hotel.
Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Mission Chiefs, Charge d' Affaires and other envoys from different countries attended the iftar.
Awami League General Secretary, Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader attended the event as the Chief Guest while AL International
Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed welcomed the guests.
Ministers of state, members of parliament and persons of diplomatic rank from different missions and international organisations, central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and the members of International Affairs Sub-Committee of Bangladesh Awami League also attended the iftar.
According to AL International Affairs Sub-committee, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Head of Missions from the USA, Japan, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Morocco, German, India, China, Switzerland, Russia and European Union attended the iftar.
In a brief address, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed hope that relations with friendly countries would be further strengthened in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia warns of 'consequences' if Finland, Sweden join NATO
Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit
Russia says it hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sinks in Black Sea
4 held over journo murder in Cumilla
Highway land seller arrested
Cop held in Feni for sodomising teen
Nor'wester, lightning strikes kill 10
6 trucks carrying bleaching powder gutted in Benapole Port


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft