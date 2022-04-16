Sale of advance bus tickets begins

Several bus operators have started selling advance tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

On Friday, tickets for trips between 26 Apr and 1 May went on sale at different counters in the Gabtoli Bus Terminal and surrounding areas in Dhaka.

However, the bus counters drew sparse crowds on the opening day of sales.

"Bus operators have made preparations for the sale of advance tickets for trips between Apr 26 and May 1. Tickets for various northern and southern routes will be sold as long as seats are available," said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association.

"Tickets are now available but different bus operators will sell them at different times. Many of them will begin selling advance tickets from tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," said Faruk Talukder Sohel, owner of Shohag Paribahan. "We have started selling our tickets for different routes and will continue to do so as long as seats are available."

-bdnews24.com