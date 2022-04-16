Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Sale of advance bus tickets begins

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Several bus operators have started selling advance tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
On Friday, tickets for trips between 26 Apr and 1 May went on sale at different counters in the Gabtoli Bus Terminal and surrounding areas in Dhaka.
However, the bus counters drew sparse crowds on the opening day of sales.
"Bus operators have made preparations for the sale of advance tickets for trips between Apr 26 and May 1. Tickets for various northern and southern routes will be sold as long as seats are available," said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association.
"Tickets are now available but different bus operators will sell them at different times. Many of them will begin selling advance tickets from tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," said Faruk Talukder Sohel, owner of Shohag Paribahan. "We have started selling our tickets for different routes and will continue to do so as long as seats are available."
    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sale of advance bus tickets begins
Villages being digitally transformed into cities
Education govt's next mega project: Dipu Moni
Inter-ministerial workshop on 4IR by a2i
School teacher sent to jail
Shops, car parking on roads seen as major reason for congestion
Discussion on promoting health services for all held
Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat gets bail in 3rd case


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft