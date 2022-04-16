Villages being digitally transformed into cities

With the development of electricity and communication systems, every village in the country is now gradually becoming a city through digital transformation of civic amenities, said State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Palak made the remarks while addressing a function to distribute seeds and fertilizers along with agricultural machinery at subsidized prices among marginal farmers in Singra upazila, Natore on Friday.

Living in the village, city-like civic services are available. This is increasing the tendency to be educated at the village level as well as creating new employment. As a result, there is a crisis of agricultural workers in the crop season. To overcome this crisis, the government has taken initiative to mechanize agriculture, Palak added.

Palak further said that without competent leadership no country, no nation can ever move forward. In the last 13 years, the honesty, courage and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has led Bangladesh to the pinnacle of rapid development.

Speaking on the occasion, ICT Minister said that the ICT department was working on these technologies so that the farmers of the country might be able to apply fertilizers and kill insects with drones in the near future as part of the ongoing development.

At the same time, Palak urged all the people not to make wrong decisions in the election of leadership to maintain the continuity of this development.

Comparing the Prime Minister's leadership as a logical solution to the problem, Palak said that at one time there were lawsuits for cutting down trees on the side of the road. Not now, because the Prime Minister had instructed that the trees that will be planted along the road will also benefit those who will take care of them. Along with the road-town, local government ministry or the owner of the road place will also be a partner. Besides, the unions within which the trees have been planted will also get 5 percent dividend. Prime Minister and People's Leader Sheikh Hasina has done the whole process.

It is because of this decision that the roadside trees are growing beautifully today. It is being cut down and trees are being planted there again. The locals are reaping the benefits.

Palak announced a program to plant 5 million trees this time to build a flourishing challan bill.

On the occasion, the state minister distributed checks worth Tk 59.784 lakh to 124 beneficiaries of social forestry, a total of Tk 83.12220 lakh to three union parishads and three land owners.

Besides, 15 Combined Harvesters and 4 Threshers were distributed among the marginal farmers at subsidized rates under the Agricultural Mechanization Project.

Later, Palak distributed 5 kg of Aush paddy seeds and 20 kg of DSP fertilizer among 3,000 farmers under the agricultural incentive program.

Divisional Forest Officer Rafiquzzaman Shah, District Agriculture Officer Selim Reza, Sherkol Upazila Chairman Lutful Habib Rubel and officials of Upazila Forest Department were also present on the occasion presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer MM Samirul Islam.









