Banking Event
Sonali Bank opens its new official Facebook page
Sonali Bank Ltd opens its official new Facebook page. CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan has inaugurated the New Official Facebook page. On the occasion, the bank arranged a function at its Head Office conference room recently, says a press release.
Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Mazibur Rahman , Sanchia Binte Ali and Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers, along with other Senior Executives, officials of the head office attended the programme.