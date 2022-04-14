Dhaka Bank inks two agreements with Coppertech Industries Ltd



Dhaka Bank Ltd has signed two agreements for providing cash management services and payroll banking services to Coppertech Industries Ltd at Dhaka Bank Limited's Gulshan Head Office recently, says a press release.Mustafa Husain, SEVP and Manager, Gulshan Branch, Dhaka Bank Limited and Abbasi Adam Ali, Managing Director, Coppertech Industries Limited signed the agreements while EmranulHuq, Managing Director and CEO, Dhaka Bank Limited and Abbasi Adam Ali, Managing Director, Coppertech Industries Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations.Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Dhaka Bank Ltd, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO, Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Corporate Banking Division, Dhaka Bank Limited, Mohammed Monir Hossain, Chief Financial Officer, Coppertech Industries Limited and other senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.Under the agreements, Dhaka Bank Ltd will provide cash management services and payroll banking services to the client.