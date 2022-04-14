

City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 5.15 for the period from January to December 2021 against that of BDT 4.09 during the same period last year. The bank also reported BDT 5,494 million consolidated after Tax Profit during the year 2021, which was BDT 4,364 million in the previous year, says a press release..

The event started with the presentation on recent financial performances of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, where he briefly discussed the current strategic priorities & the challenge of the bank. After that, the event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns with the management.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth. This event is an effort by the bank to boost investor relations & confidence.



City Bank organized its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q4, 2021 financial performances. The event was held on Wednesday over digital platform. Existing & potential investors across the globe, researchers & analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event through web platforms.Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 5.15 for the period from January to December 2021 against that of BDT 4.09 during the same period last year. The bank also reported BDT 5,494 million consolidated after Tax Profit during the year 2021, which was BDT 4,364 million in the previous year, says a press release..The event started with the presentation on recent financial performances of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, where he briefly discussed the current strategic priorities & the challenge of the bank. After that, the event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns with the management.The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth. This event is an effort by the bank to boost investor relations & confidence.