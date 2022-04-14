Policies often go against small traders, vendors

Small businesses have suffered during the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 15 lakh small businesses in the country struggled for survival during this period.

Before these businesses could begin to recover, the spread of new variants, Omicron most prominently, hurled these businesses back into crisis mode.

Small business owners said that they have suffered tremendous losses because of the long lockdown. The stimulus packages helped bigger businesses mostly, while small businesses endured unprecedented hardship.

Recently, a proposal by local government authorities to stop the selling of loose cigarettes shocked small sellers. Mandating the only full packet sales will impact hundreds of thousands of small sellers selling from small roadside stalls. These sellers are seeing this proposal as an assault on their livelihood.

There is also demand to mandate trade license for small sellers. But small owners pointed out that most don't have a fixed spot for selling. And they have to change location frequently, making them floating businesses. They cannot acquire trade license as they cannot submit an address of their business.

A senior official of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) said this requirement is unreasonable. "Do people selling kerosene need to get license from the Department of Explosives? Why then loose cigarettes sellers need such a license?" he said.

Masud Mia, who has a stall on the footpath in Mirpur 6, complains that running his business is troublesome. "So many problems! You have to pay many different fealties. If you can't pay these [extra-legal] payments you can't have a stall. You can count on your hand how many people in a day buy a whole packet. Most buy loose. Customers have limited income. If we have to sell only whole packets then we will not have a business," said Mia.

"Studies found that the medium and big business sector in the country counted a whopping Tk24 thousand crores loss per day because of the pandemic. Small businesses lost Tk210 crore per day," said Professor Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics of Dhaka University.

The big business sector had government's stimulus packages which, said Prof Hamid, helped many businesses recover. But the small businesses were impacted the most and as many as 10% could not recover. Even for the ones that did manage to recover, did so without stimulus. The small businesses relied on personal loans and other support to reboot themselves.

Anti-tobacco activists said that preventing smoking in public places is the most important thing. If laws related to smoking in public places are implemented then the situation will improve dramatically.

The NASCIB has recently wrote a letter to the local government minister Md Tazul Islam, expressing concerns about the trade license mandate for loose cigarette sellers. They fear that 15 lakh small businesses in this sector will be in jeopardy if this policy is implemented.











