‘Around 8,480 km of BD waterways could be utilised for regional trade’

April 13: Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister of Shipping, Government of Bangladesh said that about 8480 kilometres of the navigable waterway of Bangladesh could be utilised for transportation and distribution of goods between Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the Waterways Conclave 2022, a two-day event organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Dibrugarh in Assam Chowdhury said that "there are 700 rivers in Bangladesh, out of which 54 are on the boundary between Bangladesh and India".

Chowdhury while addressing virtually said that about 8480 kilometres of the navigable waterway of Bangladesh could be utilised for transportation and distribution of goods between Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "We could anchor robust business relations with our neighbour nations through the optimal and holistic development of the ecosystem of waterways. Within a radius of 2000 kilometres, we have all big cities with a combined population of 800 million. Waterways could provide the greatest opportunities for our young entrepreneurs."

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that Assam is implementing a Rs 770 crores Assam Inland Water Transport project to provide safe and convenient ferry services to passengers.

Sarma said that the Brahmaputra basin possesses nearly 30% of India's water resource potential and cargo movement through waterways would significantly reduce dependence on cargo transportation for roadways.

"Regular movement of cargo through waterways would create job opportunities and open the international market for local products through cost-effective transport", he said.

Alluding to the importance of achieving logistics efficiency and, in turn, the waterways sector, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, in his virtual address, said that the logistics cost is 8 to 10% (of the cost of goods) in China, 10-12% in the European countries and around 12% in USA and 16% in India.

The minister averred that waterways are the most cost-effective medium of transport compared to road and railways, "as far as the logistic cost is concerned, the logistics efficiency of the waterways is the ultimate mission for all of us", he added.

The Economic Times (India)















