International forum accolades Bashundhara Group in London



Sayem Sobhan Anvir & Safwan Sobhan

Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has been honoured as 'person of the year' at the forum for his leadership excellence for industries, said a news release.

Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan also received the 'global leader of the year' award for his outstanding leadership in business at 17th edition of 'Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum' at Marriott London on Tuesday.

Singapore headquartered Asia One magazine organised the forum to highlight the progress of Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa in social and economic aspects.

On behalf of Bashundhara MD, his advisor Nazmul Haque received his award. The forum highlighted different activities of Bashundhara Group covering industrial and philanthropic activities, and media footprints with East West Media Group.

The summit gathered of the great leaders - government officials, ambassadors, business owners, investors, royal dignitaries and professionals, including CEOs, CFOs, CTOs and CHROs from across the world.

















