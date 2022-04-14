CSE Ltd changes its name to CSE Plc

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Wednesday that it has changed its name to "Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC" from "Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd."

On 12 April 2022 the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms accorded approval to change the registered name of the company in compliance with the Companies Act, 1994 (2nd amendment 2020).

"It is to be noted that the Companies (2nd Amendment) Act, 2020 passed in the Parliament by amending the existing Companies Act, 1994 which was published in the Gazette on 07 September, 2020.

A new Section ??(a)(a) [Indication of Limited Company] has been added which requires a public limited company to use the term "PLC" at the end instead of "Limited/Ltd."

Earlier, the shareholders in Annual General Meeting approved special resolution to adopt the change of registered name of the Company to "Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC" from "Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited" as per provision of the Companies Act, 1994 (2nd amendment 2020) and to amend the relevant clauses of the Memorandum and Articles of Associations of the Company.













