Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Students of Atish Dipankar Univ now can pay fees thru bKash

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Students of Atish Dipankar Univ now can pay fees thru bKash

Students of Atish Dipankar Univ now can pay fees thru bKash

Students of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST)can now pay their admission and academic fees through bKash. A contract has been signed between the two organizations recently in this regard, says a press release.
With this agreement, all the students of the university will now be able to pay fees through bKash conveniently from anywhere which will help them get uninterrupted academic life. It will ensure smooth fee collection management for the university authority as well.
Prof. Dr. Md. Zahangir Alam, Vice Chancellor of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology;A.T.M Mahbub Alam Head of Payroll Business, Commercial, of bKash along with other high officials from both the organizations were present at the agreement signing ceremony.
To pay fees through bKash app,the students of ADUST need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen of bKash app and tap on 'Education' icon. In next steps, they need to select 'Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology', then enter the Bill Period, Student ID, fee amount and proceed to payment with bKash PIN.
Upon successful payment, students will get confirmation notification and will be able to see digital receipt in bKash app.  They can save the account as well for next bill payments.
Students can also pay the fees using USSD code. To do this, they need to dial *247#, select 'Pay Bill' and choose 'Other' option. The next step is to select the 'Make Payment' option and type university's biller ID number. After that,they need to type student ID in the place of 'Bill A/C Number' option. Then the fee payment will be successful upon entering bill month, year, amount of fee and bKash PIN.
Due to the facility to avoid the hassle of paying fees in delay or being present at the institution in person, payment of academic fees including admission application, and other fees through bKash has become popular to the students and their guardians. At present, bKash is providing fee payment service to more than 800 public and private educational institutions across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank opens its new official Facebook page
Dhaka Bank inks two agreements with Coppertech Industries Ltd
City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021
Policies often go against small traders, vendors
‘Around 8,480 km of BD waterways could be utilised for regional trade’
International forum accolades Bashundhara Group in London
ICCB lauds BD’s post-Covid economic recovery
CSE Ltd changes its name to CSE Plc


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft