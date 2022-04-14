Video
DU wins int'l inter univ City Bank-BIAC Championship

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

DU wins int’l inter univ City Bank-BIAC Championship

DU wins int’l inter univ City Bank-BIAC Championship

The University of Dhaka and the University of Chittagong became the Champions and the Runners Up respectively of the the City Bank-BIAC International Inter University Arbitration Contest 2021.
Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) organised the Contest 2021 for university level students with an objective to provide the students of Law an opportunity to acquire practical knowledge on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and develop articulation skills in this field.
The Contest, first of its kind in Bangladesh, was held in digital platform in the last Quarter of 2021. The City Bank was the Title Sponsor of this Contest and International and National Arbitrators served as Judge Arbitrators.
The seven leading National and International universities who participated in this Contest are: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, India, Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan, Bhuiyan Academy, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, University of Chittagong and University of Dhaka.
In the above context, BIAC organised a Trophy and Certificate Distribution Ceremony for the Champion and Runners- up teams on Tuesday at BIAC office, Dhaka. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, was the Chief Guest, and Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of The City Bank Limited was the Guest of Honour.
The Ceremony began with the address of welcome delivered by Kaiser A. Chowdhury, CEO of BIAC.
Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman handed over the trophies to the Champion and Runners-up teams. Members of the participating teams received Certificates of Participation. Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman, BIAC Board handed over Mementos to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. Dr. Jamila Chowdhury, Professor Department of Law, University of Dhaka received a Crest as Trainer of the Champion Team.
AK Azad, Member, BIAC Board, Vice President International Chamber of Commerce, Chairman Hamim Group and the President of Dhaka University Alumni Association was also present in this event. Among others, Ms, Farhana Bhuiyan, Head of Admin & International Relations, Bhuiyan academy, Dr. Assaduzzaman Khan, Associate Professor, IUB, Ms. Ayesha Fariha, Lecturer, London College of Legal Studies (South), Mr. Mesbaul Asif Siddique, Head of CRM and Acting CRO, The City Bank Limited, Ms. Ummay Habiba Sharmin, SVP & Head of Legal Division, The City Bank Limited, Syedul Tanvir Hoque Priyam, Head of Legal Documentation, The City Bank Limited, Barrister Mohammed Forrukh Rahman, Head of Chambers, Rahman's Chambers Advocate, Barrister Margub Kabir, Head of Chambers, Margub Kabir & Associate, Barrister Monzur Rabbi, Head of Chambers, Rahman & Rabbi Legal, Barrister Naquib Karim at Law and Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager and Coordinator of the Contest ,. Asif Sultan Bhuiyan, Assistant counsel of BIAC and Ms.Nuzhat Kamal, Assistant Counsel were present in the event.


