imo embeds pop-up safety tips for secured links

Popular instant messaging app imo has recently launched a series of safety tips in the Android version of imo to safeguard users from malicious harassment through suspect identification.

These safety tips will help users identify others' intentions on the platform and adjust privacy settings based on their own requirements. imo's consistent efforts towards catering to users' safety and security needs contribute to creating a healthy communication environment for everyone.

When suspected harassers attempt to contact imo users through call or text, a series of safety tips will emerge. These tips will allow users to identify their counterpart's intentions, guide users to adjust their privacy settings, and safeguard users from malicious harassment.

To ensure safe experiences for all users, imo has incorporated cutting-edge technology with an algorithm to identify the suspects. Once a specific caller is identified as a harassing suspect, safety tips will automatically appear on the receiver's screen while calling. In addition, a privacy setting guide on 'Who Can Call Me' will pop up subsequently, if the user's case is applicable.

In the setting, users can set 'Everyone' or 'My Contacts' as caller groups according to their needs. Users can do the same during the one-on-one chat, where users could block and even report harassing suspects when receiving safety tips. These tips are currently available on Android in multiple languages, including Bangla, English, and many more.

According to imo, it brings the pop-up safety tips to enable users to enjoy a safer and more harmonious communication environment in a digital space and thus protect its valued users from any kind of inconvenience on the platform. By introducing these safety tips, imo is helping users to stay safe from unexpected harassment.

imo hopes to continue its goal of raising public awareness regarding cyber security while pertinently working not only on its user friendly but also safety features.





