

VCPEAB elects new executive committee

Shameem Ahsan, Co-Author of Startup Kingdom and Managing Director of eGeneration Limited has been awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP) status for the Fourth year in a row for his pivotal role in growth and development of country's ICT sector.

Dr. Zia U. Ahmed Ph. D, Chairman, VIPB Asset Management Company Ltd. has been elected Senior Vice President while Asif Mahmood, Managing Director, SEAF Bangladesh Ventures LLC and Shafique-Ul-Azam Managing Director, BD Venture Limited have been electedas Vice Presidents.

Dr. Zia U Ahmed Ph.D. has more than 30 years of experience in development finance in South Asia. He is also the chairman of Terra Resources International Investment & Marketing Services Inc. USA. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Virginia, USA and BA from the University of Oklahoma, USA. Asif Mahmood is the founder and Chairman of ADN Group. He is an active member of the DCCI, KBCCI, WIBA and BACCO. Shafique-Ul-Azam is the former Managing Director of MIDAS Financing Ltd.

The newly elected executive committee for 2022-2024 was announced by Chairman of Election Commission Aftab Ul Islam, Former Chairman of BD Venture Ltd and Board Director of Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday. Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Ltd and Mahbub H Mazumder, Founder of Athena Venture and Equities Ltd were present as the member of election Commission while Lt General A Hafiz (Retd), Founder of Maslin Capital was present as the member of appeal board. The other newly elected board directors are Shawkat Hossain, Managing Director, Velocity Asia Ltd; Sonia Bashir Kabir, Managing Director, SBK Tech Venture; Tanveer Ali, Chief Investment Officer, Constellation Asset Management Company Ltd; KH. Asadul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, Alliance Capital Asset Management Limited; Javed Noor, General Manager, IDLC Asset Management Limited.

Aftab Ul Islam said, stimulating innovation are key elements of modern economic strategies globally. An effective innovation system requires supporting start-up entrepreneurs bringing in technology solutions to business, society, and public services by providing growth capital to start-up ecosystem, private equity and venture capital funds add rich contribution to a country's economic growth and private sector expansion. I am happy to conduct this election of VCPEAB and I hope that this election will accelerate the achievement of the goals of VCPEAB.







