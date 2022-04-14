Video
Daraz to hype up Eid festivities with shopping fest

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Desk

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/) is set to host the Eid Shopping Fest campaign, gracing its customers with exciting offers on Eid.
The campaign, scheduled began on Tuesday will continue till May 2 next with a wide range of discounts on products under various categories, including Fashion, Electronics, Lifestyle, and Home Appliances, says a press release.  
During this campaign, customers can enjoy mega deals up to tk. 12,000 discounts along with attractive hot deals. In addition to this, customers can enjoy surprise hours for Free Shipping along with exciting mystery boxes.
To facilitate the customers' payments throughout the campaign, Bkash is offering 10% cashback on prepayments. Additionally, customers can avail up to 10% discounts while prepayment through LankaBangla Finance, BRAC Bank, HSBC and Prime Bank cards.
Daraz Bangladesh's Managing Director, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, stressed the efforts of their customer-first approach while commencing this new campaign. He stated, "Ensuring customers' satisfaction and their convenience will always be our main focus. Eid-Ul-Fitr is the largest festival for the people of Bangladesh, and on this joyous occasion, we are delighted to bring present attractive offers for our customers through this campaign"
The campaign will run in association with Lotto, realme, Bata, Studio X (Marico), Savlon (ACI), and Dettol (RB) as the Diamond Sponsors. The Platinum Sponsors will include Singer, VISION, Motion View, Fabrilife, Parachute Naturale (Marico), Godrej, Maggi (Nestle), and Lizol (RB). The Gold sponsors will be Xiaomi Global Store, CKEYIN, Rongon Herbals, FURNICOM, Livingtex, TP-Link, DELL, Focallure, RiBANA, Trendz, Emami and Haier.


