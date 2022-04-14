Bata brings 600 new designs of shoes ahead of Eid

Focusing more on style and comfort, Bata keeps the customers' need into account as top priority. Bata introduced the most impressive and exclusive collection this Eid with over 600 new designs for men, women and children. The brand caters to all types of consumers making it the first choice for any occasion, and also guarantees comfort with the most stylish outlook.

This Eid Bata has introduced fashionable shoes with advanced technologies incorporated in it. These technologies include memory foam which allows 50% more comfort and higher durability.

Ortholite cushioning is another technology which provides the ultimate comfort especially for people with fallen arches. An introduction of the life technology helps with the antibacterial features of the shoes and lastly trendy look with light weight feature integrated inside make these shoes the ultimate fashion statement.

After the pandemic consumers started preferring online platforms for shopping, and this is where Bata came forward as the first and largest online footwear store in the country.

The website, batabd.com consists of more than 2000 designs along with amazing deals like 25% flash deal on weekends, up to 50% discounts and even free home deliveries. The brand also gives customers the option to exchange online purchased products from any Bata outlet.

The brand also ensures that customers get special deals in this Eid while shopping via Nagad, bKash and Brac Bank card payment on all products. Bata continuously thrives to remain relevant to the consumers and this Eid's collection is a reflection of the brand's triumph.











