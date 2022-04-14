Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bata brings 600 new designs of shoes ahead of Eid

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Correspondent

Focusing more on style and comfort, Bata keeps the customers' need into account as top priority. Bata introduced the most impressive and exclusive collection this Eid with over 600 new designs for men, women and children. The brand caters to all types of consumers making it the first choice for any occasion, and also guarantees comfort with the most stylish outlook.
This Eid Bata has introduced fashionable shoes with advanced technologies incorporated in it. These technologies include memory foam which allows 50% more comfort and higher durability.
Ortholite cushioning is another technology which provides the ultimate comfort especially for people with fallen arches. An introduction of the life technology helps with the antibacterial features of the shoes and lastly trendy look with light weight feature integrated inside make these shoes the ultimate fashion statement.
After the pandemic consumers started preferring online platforms for shopping, and this is where Bata came forward as the first and largest online footwear store in the country.
The website, batabd.com consists of more than 2000 designs along with amazing deals like 25% flash deal on weekends, up to 50% discounts and even free home deliveries. The brand also gives customers the option to exchange online purchased products from any Bata outlet.
The brand also ensures that customers get special deals in this Eid while shopping via Nagad, bKash and Brac Bank card payment on all products. Bata continuously thrives to remain relevant to the consumers and this Eid's collection is a reflection of the brand's triumph.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank opens its new official Facebook page
Dhaka Bank inks two agreements with Coppertech Industries Ltd
City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021
Policies often go against small traders, vendors
‘Around 8,480 km of BD waterways could be utilised for regional trade’
International forum accolades Bashundhara Group in London
ICCB lauds BD’s post-Covid economic recovery
CSE Ltd changes its name to CSE Plc


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft