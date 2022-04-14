Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022
Bangla New Year's discount for 3 latest vivo smartphones

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

Leading global smartphone brand vivo has announced discount for three of its phones on the occasion of Bengali New Year. The discounted models are V23e, Y53s and Y1s, both from the brand's Y series.
From now onwards, v23e will be available on 25990 BDT, where it was before at 27990 BDT, the vivo Y53s will be sold at the promotional price of Tk20,990, instead of the regular price Tk22,990 and the Y1s for Tk8,990 (regular price Tk9,990), says a press release.
Sales Director for vivo Bangladesh Sharon said: "We are offering the discount so that consumers can buy great phones for affordable prices."
vivo's V23e : vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait. The new V23e runs on Fun touch OS 12, supported by an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, providing a lag-free experience.
vivo Y53s: With a Tk 2,000 discount, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM device will be of even greater value. Fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and capable of 33W fast charging, the Y53s has a 16-megapixel front and 64-megapixel main camera on the back. The back-camera system has 2 more cameras, each 2 megapixels.
vivo Y1s: The least expensive of the three, the Y1s has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. The phone has a 4030mAh battery and available in Olive Black and Aurora Blue colors.


