Nagad's fast market penetration makes financial inclusion easier



Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk

It is providing flawless services by introducing cutting age technology to its customers and playing an outstanding role in transformation of a cashless society thus making a big contribution to GDP.

Nagad has set a rare example of providing allowances and scholarships and taking the emergency financial relief to accounts of five million families across the country more accurately, quickly and transparently during the pandemic.

Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad told this to the daily Observer on Wednesday narrating how the company is making overnight transformation.

He said connecting more people into mobile financial services network needs a digital banking concept to provide an efficient tool and the idea was first time debuted by Nagad. The government is already working framing policies about it. "Once it is done we will start Digital Banking operation," he said.

A good numbers of people cannot afford bank loans at higher interest and if they are supported with a simplified low interest rate, they will transact on regular basis. That is they will get loans on short time basis using their mobile account and benefit through mobile financial services.

Currently though the estimate says mobile telecommunications' contributing to the GDP is seven per cent, there is no study about MFS contribution. Once it is done it would not be less than the mobile operators.

In this regard once Digital Banking is introduced it will contribute more with accelerated financial inclusion services and alleviate poverty.

The activities of MFS is fast accelerating with existing digital backbone and Nagad in particular has just introduced simplified systems by using this information and communication technology infrastructure. The service has reached the roots level. Without using smart phones Nagad clients are getting electronic money transfer services.

"We think there is a market of Tk120 billion to TK130 billion in size per day and Nagad tries its best to tap this market potentials with its high-tech services that has made the transaction easy", Mishuk said.

"From the very beginning we have curtailed transaction charges of per Tk1000".

Earlier there were misuse in providing such government's cash allowances to terminal level people but Nagad has made transparency in handling this allowance distribution by opening account with Nagad to the recipient level.

"We have provided allowances to 30 million people and in three months it was 90 million times even we have refunded the undisbursed funds to the government."

It's a record since independence. It's the largest disbursement by Nagad till today of the government funds. Before Nagad in many cases the undisbursed funds were shown as disbursed by many. But as Nagad is dealing with the allowance, it is now transparent and maximum recipients are available.









