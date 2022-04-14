Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD may explore Canadian outsourcing market

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Correspondent

BD may explore Canadian outsourcing market

BD may explore Canadian outsourcing market

The Russia-Ukraine war has created the opportunity for Bangladesh to grab the Canadian outsourcing market.
Nuzhat Tam Zaman, the Canadian side Co-chair of the Canada Bangladesh joint working group on strengthening commercial relations came up with this information at the virtual meeting of the working committee held on Tuesday night.
She said, most of the Canadian companies are used to hiring freelancers from India, Russia and Ukraine for web development, social media management, digital content production and other ITES. But the Russia-Ukraine war opens the window for Bangladeshi freelancers to enter into the Canadian market.
Md. Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI and Bangladeshi side co-chair of the joint working committee informed that, more than 6 lakh skilled Bangladesh freelancers are working in the global outsourcing market.
Earlier, the President urged the Canadian companies to invest in waste management and waste to power generation as the country has a number of well reputed companies in this field. FBCCI director and member of the committee Syed Alma Kabir called Canadian investors to set up factories and produce solar panels in Bangladesh.
During the meeting both sides put emphasis on trade missions for boosting bilateral trade and commerce.
Thomas Timmins from Canada delivered a presentation on renewable energy while Dr. E H Arefin Ahmed from Bangladesh made his presentation on the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh.
Also present at the meeting were Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Shamim Ahmed, Former President of Bangladesh Jute Goods Association Shahidul Islam Helal, Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masud Rahman, Saskatchen Trade and Export Partnership President C. Dekker, Additional Commerce Secretary Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Trade Commissioner of Canadian High Commission, Dhaka Qazi Golam Farhad and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank opens its new official Facebook page
Dhaka Bank inks two agreements with Coppertech Industries Ltd
City Bank holds its Earnings Disclosure Q4 2021
Policies often go against small traders, vendors
‘Around 8,480 km of BD waterways could be utilised for regional trade’
International forum accolades Bashundhara Group in London
ICCB lauds BD’s post-Covid economic recovery
CSE Ltd changes its name to CSE Plc


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft