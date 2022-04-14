

BD may explore Canadian outsourcing market

Nuzhat Tam Zaman, the Canadian side Co-chair of the Canada Bangladesh joint working group on strengthening commercial relations came up with this information at the virtual meeting of the working committee held on Tuesday night.

She said, most of the Canadian companies are used to hiring freelancers from India, Russia and Ukraine for web development, social media management, digital content production and other ITES. But the Russia-Ukraine war opens the window for Bangladeshi freelancers to enter into the Canadian market.

Md. Jashim Uddin, President of FBCCI and Bangladeshi side co-chair of the joint working committee informed that, more than 6 lakh skilled Bangladesh freelancers are working in the global outsourcing market.

Earlier, the President urged the Canadian companies to invest in waste management and waste to power generation as the country has a number of well reputed companies in this field. FBCCI director and member of the committee Syed Alma Kabir called Canadian investors to set up factories and produce solar panels in Bangladesh.

During the meeting both sides put emphasis on trade missions for boosting bilateral trade and commerce.

Thomas Timmins from Canada delivered a presentation on renewable energy while Dr. E H Arefin Ahmed from Bangladesh made his presentation on the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh.

Also present at the meeting were Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Shamim Ahmed, Former President of Bangladesh Jute Goods Association Shahidul Islam Helal, Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masud Rahman, Saskatchen Trade and Export Partnership President C. Dekker, Additional Commerce Secretary Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Trade Commissioner of Canadian High Commission, Dhaka Qazi Golam Farhad and FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.





