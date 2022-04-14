Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022
Electronics, hi-tech industries making impressive growth  

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The electronics and hi-tech goods manufacturing industry have earned big success in post-independence Bangladesh. The government's timely policy supports has spread this industry throughout the country.
This is especially noticeable in production of compressors and refrigerators; electric goods. Government policy makers, economists and entrepreneurs at a function have therefore called for continuing the existing support to the development of domestic electronics and technology based industry.
They said electronics and hi-tech industry in Bangladesh has witnessed unprecedented development in last one decade mainly due to the present government various industry-friendly policies supports.
Earlier this sector was completely import-oriented. The annual demand for refrigerators was only 3 lakh units and the employment was around five hundred. But that picture has completely changed. At present, millions of people have been directly employed in the electric and electronics sector in  the country. Instead of 3 lakh, the annual demand for refrigerators has gone up        to more than 30 lakh. The rural economy has also developed centering this sector all over.
It is now saving huge import cost of electric and electronic          products turning this sector into a potentially export-oriented sector. Economists believe that the electronics industry would be the largest export earnings sector of the country soon after readymade garments.
The country now exports electronics and technology based products to more than 40 countries. It includes compressor and other components, refrigerator, television, air conditioner, home appliances, mobile phone, laptop etc.
 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged products are gaining wide acceptance in the global market.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said, the existing VAT exemption and other support to domestic industries need to be upheld in future. The products produced here need to be encouraged as those will reduce the country's import dependency.
Additional commerce secretary Mosharraf Hussain said investment       in the country will increase if the government continues support to domestic industries and increases investment opportunities. It will increase employments as well.  
New investment has already been made in electronics and technology based products aimed at exports. Already, a Bangladeshi company has acquired rights of a fully automated inverter and fixed speed compatible compressor manufacturing plant, along with the rights of research and development (R&D).   Export Promotion Bureau's Director General Mahbubur Rahman said, the government is committed in any issue that is conducive to developing industry.
The Covid-19 epidemic has ruined the economies of different countries but due to various timely steps Bangladesh's economy is on the rise. To maintain this trend entrepreneurs have demanded increase in policy support in electronics and hi tech manufacturing business.








