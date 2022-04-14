Video
BIDA, FICCI become partners for attracting investments

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will work together to achieve HPM's Special Initiative Biniyog Bikash by promoting and facilitating private investment.
BIDA Executive Member Sanjoy Kumar Chowdhury,  and FICCI Execcutive Director T I M Nurul Kabir signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations during a ceremony held at BIDA's Head Office in Agargaon on Wednesday.  
"BIDA and FICCI are already cooperating to facilitate private sector growth and promote new investment opportunities. We have become official partners for Biniyog Bikash through the MoU signed today. We will use FICCI's insights and expertise to organize effective FDI outreach and create a more enabling environment for investors," said Bida Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam.
"FICCI is excited to enter a partnership with BIDA and to contribute to Biniyog Bikash. We believe that Bangladesh is one of the best kept secrets of Asia, hence we are delighted to work with BIDA to transform Bangladesh to a preferred destination for investment. We hope to establish long-term ties with potential leads in target sectors and advocate for business-friendly policies," said FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy.
Before the MoU-signing ceremony, a Dissemination Seminar on BIDA's One Stop Service portal was held, where over 50 members of FICCI participated.
 Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director (One Stop Service and Regulatory Reform), BIDA, delivered a presentation to inform investors about available services, encourage investors to use the portal and provide feedback.
BIDA and FICCI signed an MoU on Aug 29, 2021 to integrate three investor services of FICCI with BIDA's inter-operable OSS, where 58 services of 17 agencies are currently available. The FICCI services being integrated with OSS are: Membership Certificate Issuance, Membership Certificate Renewal and Certificate of Origin.   Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman of BIDA, joined the event as Chief Guest and Naser Ezaz Bijoy, President, FICCI, attended as Special Guest.
The opening remarks of the Seminar was delivered by Mr. Nikhil Kumas Das, Director General (Marketing and Communication), BIDA. The closing remarks were delivered by Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member (Investment Environment Services), BIDA.  Senior officials of BIDA and media representatives were also present in the event.







