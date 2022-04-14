Bangladesh in safe zone with Foreign loan

Bangladesh's foreign loan situation is at a comfortable zone unlike that of Sri Lanka which is debt trapped every way in terms of debt-GDP ratio, economic analysts say.

Sri Lanka is facing an economic debacle mainly because of uncontrolled hard-term foreign loans, amid lack of far-sighted domestic monetary management and graft in mega projects. An acute foreign currency crisis has forced the Island nation to stop import of some essential items.

Against this backdrop, panic has gripped a large segment of people that Bangladesh might have to face the same fate as Sri Lanka because Bangladesh is implementing many megaprojects with foreign loans.

Economic analysts, however, assure that Bangladesh is not exposed to that much vulnerability as its debt to GDP ratio is still below the safe zone of 20 percent against Sri Lanka's over 61 percent.

But with the jump in overseas borrowing by Bangladesh in the last decade, they also cautioned that the government should remain alert about the rising foreign debt.

"The Sri Lankan economy faced such a debacle mainly because of budgetary mismanagement. This management has different degrees," commented Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office and a money market specialist.

Firstly, as a popular measure, the Sri Lankan government lowered taxes without making alternative arrangements for money for meeting the government expenditure, he said.

As a result, the government had to go for widespread money printing, eventually causing skyrocketing inflationary pressures, he explained. "Bangladesh has not done such things. So, it is not in any risky situation at this moment," Dr Zahid.

Bangladesh's foreign debt jumped in the last decade to $60.15 billion in 2020-21 fiscal year, which was 2.5 times higher than $23.61 billion debt in 2010-11 fiscal year, according to Economic Relations Division (ERD) data.

The overseas loans actually increased in the last seven years. It was $15.07 billion in 2000-01 fiscal year and $12.71 billion in 1990-91 fiscal year.

ERD data showed that the country's total foreign loans stood at $970 million in 1974-75 fiscal year when share of loans in foreign assistance was low compared to grants. But subsequently, it gradually rose to $4.38 billion in 1980-81, which nearly tripled in the following decade.











