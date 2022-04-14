Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:35 PM
Home Front Page

Dhaka trashes US HR report as 'lie, wrong and far from reality'

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that US report on Bangladesh's human rights practices is not based on fact rather it is a compilation of some 'misinformation' collected primarily from the 'anti-government propaganda machines.'
He made this comment while the reporters drew his attention to the US report on Bangladesh's human rights issue, "We are thoroughly studying the report and will share in
detail with the press on Sunday," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at his office.
Giving clarification of 'misinformation', Shahriar said, "The report said that the LGBTQ are not getting their marriage rights in Bangladesh, there is no room in our society to allow this....show me an example that it is legal in any Muslim country in the world, whatever pressure a country or organization will put upon us (Bangladesh) we will never allow it."
"We expect our friends to understand our ground reality, challenges and show respect upon our constitution, religion, culture, language and people's life and will never impose LGBT like issues upon us," State Minister said.
He said the government will do whatever is necessary to help the US government come out from the "wrong perception."  
The State Minister pointed out a number of areas of the report in which the government was blamed without any justification. "It's wrong. It's a lie. It's far from reality."
He said the report mentioned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia as a political victim but reality is she is an accused one. He said in the last three years the government terminated 190 officials-employees from the law and order agencies for their misconduct...but the report said "only few persons were punished", we need to discuss the issues, he said.


