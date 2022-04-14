Few BD steps to prosecute cases of corruption  killing by security forces: US report

"Bangladesh government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and also of abuse and killing by security forces," the USA reports on Human Rights Practices revealed.

The United States on Tuesday released 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices with a commitment that they will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty.

"US report on the country claims that the BD government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and also of abuse and killing by security forces. Though there are reports that the security forces in Bangladesh are involved with different types of crimes, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearance, they are getting widespread impunity," said the annual

report of the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered on-camera remarks on the release of the global report at the US Department of State. The reports document the status of human rights and worker rights in 198.0 countries and territories. However, the report published by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor of the US Department of State.

There is much progress to be made in the United States and globally, reads the report. By working together, the US said, they can come closer to building a world where respect for human rights is truly universal.

The stability, security and health of any country depends on the ability of its people to freely exercise their human rights - to feel safe and included in their communities while expressing their views or gender, loving who they love, organizing with their coworkers, peacefully assembling, living by their conscience, and using their voices and reporting from independent media to hold governments accountable, according to the US Department of State.

The report further said, "There were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption. The government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse and killing by security forces."

The report also said, "Bangladesh's constitution provides for a parliamentary form of government that consolidates most power in the Office of the Prime Minister. In a December 2018 parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party won a third consecutive five-year term that kept her in office as Prime Minister. This election was not considered free and fair by observers reportedly due to irregularities, including ballot-box stuffing and intimidation of opposition polling agents and voters."

The security forces report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Civilian authorities maintained effective control over the security forces. Members of the security forces committed numerous abuses, it added.

Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearance, torture or cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government or its agents on behalf of the government, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary arrests or detentions, political prisoners, politically motivated reprisals against individuals in another country, serious problems with the independence of the judiciary, arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, punishment of family members for offenses allegedly committed by an individual, serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists and censorship and the existence of criminal libel and slander laws, serious restrictions on internet freedom, substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including overly restrictive laws on the organization, funding, or operation of nongovernmental organizations and civil society organizations, restrictions on refugees' freedom of movement, mistreatment of refugees, serious and unreasonable restrictions on political participation, serious government corruption and government restrictions on or harassment of domestic human rights organizations.

Besides, there is lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence, including but not limited to domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual violence, child abuse, early and forced marriage, and other harmful practices; crimes involving violence or threats of violence targeting members of ethnic minority groups or indigenous people, crimes involving violence or threats of violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons; existence or use of laws criminalizing consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults, significant restrictions on independent trade unions and workers' freedom of association and existence of the worst forms of child labour, the US State Department report added.









