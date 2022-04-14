Video
Hasina greets Shehbaz Sharif

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
In a message of felicitations, Bangladesh's Prime Minister stressed that the entire region must work together to overcome the challenges for its common
benefits, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistan's parliament on Monday elected opposition lawmaker Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the ouster of Premier Imran Khan, according to AP.
Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned and walked out of the National Assembly in protest.    -UNB


