

Four JMB men to die for killing Prof Humayun Azad

The death row convicts are Salehin alias Salahuddin, Anwarul Alam alias Anwar, Mizanur Rahman alias Minhaz and Nur Mohammad.

Among them, Salehin and Nur are on the run.

Judge Al Mamun of the Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of two of the convicts in a crowded courtroom.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 50,000 on each of the convicts.

In the verdict, the judge said the prosecution was undoubtedly able to prove the charges brought against the accused and they were given the highest punishment for their heinous offences.

The punishment of the fugitives will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender.

Ahead of the judgment, additional police forces were deployed around the court premises to avoid any untoward incidents.

On March 27 the court had fixed the date of judgment on conclusion of prosecution and defence lawyer's arguments.

The court recorded statements of 42 prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

On February 27 in 2004, JMB activists stabbed 56-year-old Prof Azad when he was trying to hail a rickshaw to go home from Ekushey Book Fair at Bangla Academy in the capital.

After the attack, Azad was treated at the Combined Military Hospital for 26 days.

The government then sent him to Bangkok in Thailand for better

treatment.

A day after the murder attempt, Azad's brother Manjur Kabir filed an attempt to murder case with Ramna Police Station against some unnamed people.

Azad, a professor of Dhaka University's Bangla department, was found dead at his apartment at Munich in Germany on August 12 in 2004.

The case later turned into a murder case following his death.

Three years after the incident, CID Inspector Kazi Abdul Malek pressed charges against five people on November 14 in 2007.

On October 20 in 2009, a Dhaka court ordered further investigation into the case following a petition filed by the DU teacher's brother Manzur Kabir.

Following a reinvestigation, the CID submitted a fresh charge sheet accusing five JMB leaders on April 30 in 2012.

The court framed charges against four accused on September 10 in 2012.

Of them, Hafiz was killed in gunfight with law enforces after he fled from a prison van.

During the investigation, Minhaj and Nur gave confessional statements before magistrates.

Prof Azad was born in Rarhikhal village in Munshiganj's Bikrampur on April 28 in 1947. His name was Humayun Kabir but he legally changed his name to Humayun Azad on September 28 in 1988.

He was given the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1986 for his contributions to Bangla linguistics. In 2012, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak posthumously.

He had written a satire called "Pak Sar Jamin Sad Bad" (Be Blessed the Sacred Land) where he criticized the political ideologies of the pro-Pakistani Islamic extremists of Bangladesh. After the book was published at the book fair of 2004, he started receiving threats, with Islamist parties parading the streets demanding his arrest.

After the judgement Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu in a reaction said 'he is satisfied over the judgement'.









