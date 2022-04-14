Education govt's next mega project: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni said, "We have challenges, but there are possibilities. Education is the key to overcome challenges, to exploit potential. Our government is investing in education. Even we will invest a lot more in the days ahead."

She said Bangabandhu had promised to invest four per cent of the average national income. Now it is said, at least 6 percent must be invested. But we still can't do more than three percent. However, we will definitely be able to do it in the coming days, InshaAllah. Education will be the next mega project under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter PM Sheikh Hasina.

She said these while addressing the 1st convocation of Sonargaon University at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday.

She said there is a cost to study at the university. In public universities the government bears that cost. Students and their parents at private universities have to bear that cost. Nothing is free.

The Minister said that there is a huge potential for the fourth industrial revolution in the country. When those today studying in primary schools will enter the realm of work in near future then 75 percent of the existing jobs will no longer exist. That means more new types of work will be created in line with new requirements.

The convocation speech was delivered by the eminent academician of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The convocation was conducted by actor Ferdous and actress Purnima while acting President of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof. Dr. Dil Afroz Begum spoke on the occasion.