Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex JL leader Samrat denied bail in graft case

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman, Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, passed the order after hearing on the bail petition.
The bail prayer was moved by Samrat's lawyer Advocate Ehsanul Haque Shomaji.
During the hearing, Samrat's counsel told the court that Samrat had undergone bypass surgery in 1996.  He is very ill and has no chance to flee the country. On the other hand, ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajal opposed bail prayer.
Now, Samrat will not be able to walk out of jail due to the rejection order, said Samrat's counsel.
Earlier, he secured bail in drugs case on Monday and in an arms case and a money laundering case on Sunday.
Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since November 24 last year.
On October 6 in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.
RAB later raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex JL leader Samrat denied bail in graft case
World surpasses half a billion known coronavirus cases
31 new Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Police personnel take two of the death-row convicts in the Prof Humayun Azad
AL cheating people in name of dev: Fakhrul
HC grants ex-DIG Mizan bail in bribery case
Graft case against Tarique Rahman’s wife to continue
Misguided: Asia Pacific energy leaders think emissions are falling at a time of record global warming


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft