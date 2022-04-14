Ex JL leader Samrat denied bail in graft case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman, Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6, passed the order after hearing on the bail petition.

The bail prayer was moved by Samrat's lawyer Advocate Ehsanul Haque Shomaji.

During the hearing, Samrat's counsel told the court that Samrat had undergone bypass surgery in 1996. He is very ill and has no chance to flee the country. On the other hand, ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajal opposed bail prayer.

Now, Samrat will not be able to walk out of jail due to the rejection order, said Samrat's counsel.

Earlier, he secured bail in drugs case on Monday and in an arms case and a money laundering case on Sunday.

Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since November 24 last year.

On October 6 in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.

RAB later raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.

He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.