Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:34 PM
World surpasses half a billion known coronavirus cases

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

NEW YORK, Apr 13: The coronavirus is continuing to stalk the world at an astonishing clip, racing past a grim succession of pandemic milestones in 2022: totals of 300 million known cases around the world by early January, 400 million by early February and, as of Tuesday, half a billion.
There have almost certainly been far more infections than that among the global population of 7.9 billion, with many going undetected or unreported, and the reporting gap may only grow wider as some countries, including the United States, scale back official testing.
"That's dangerous," Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, and formerly of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a recent interview. "If you don't test, then you don't know what variants you have."
Regional officials with the World Health Organization recently urged African countries to ramp up testing and contact tracing, and called for some countries in the Americas to double down on efforts to increase vaccination and testing as cases remained higher in Europe. (Britain, for instance, has ended free testing.) A WHO analysis also recently estimated that 65% of Africans had been infected with the coronavirus as of September 2021, nearly 100 times the number of confirmed cases on the continent. The number of new cases reported around the globe each day has been declining for some time now; the average over the past week has been about 1.1 million cases a day, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. That's about 32% fewer than two weeks ago.
But over the course of the pandemic, countries with limited public health resources may have detected and confirmed only a tiny fraction of the cases in their populations. And more recent figures may miss many at-home rapid test results that are never officially reported. Many people with infections are never tested at all, because they have no symptoms, or lack access to testing, or want to avoid the consequences of a positive test result, or choose not to for other reasons. Coronavirus deaths have also been declining. The world reported about 3,800 a day on average over the past week, 23% fewer than two weeks ago.
Still, the director-general of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently said that the world remains in the acute phase of the pandemic, and many health experts agree.    -The New York Times


