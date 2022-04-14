31 new Covid cases, no death in 24hrs

The country recorded 31 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,952,162.

The government did not register any fatality from the disease in the 24-hour count and the death toll remains unchanged at 29,124, according to the latest data released on Wednesday.

As many as 5,387 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 24 infections.

Another 274 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,889,879. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.81 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 per cent. - bdnews24.com







