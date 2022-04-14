Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022
AL cheating people in name of dev: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is cheating the people of the country in the name of development, that's why they do not dare to hold elections under a neutral government."
He made the remarks at the biennial conference of Araihazar Upazila BNP in Narayanganj on Wednesday.
Addressing the government, BNP Secretary General said, "If you have done so much development in the country and believe in democracy, then why you are so afraid to hold elections under a neutral government?"
Fakhrul challenged, "If elections are held under a neutral government. The people of this country will drive you out."
"Through the illegal election of the night, the Awami League government placed their loyalists in parliament," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "In this way destroying the law and judiciary they disappeared hundreds of our leaders and activists. Today, the families of our missing leaders are roaming around courts for justice."
"Khaleda Zia has been kept in jail through this court. Without any evidence, BNP Acting Chairperson was charged with the August 21  grenade attack. In this way, they established a reign of terror in this country."
Regarding the state of the media, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Journalists have been strangled. They cannot write the truth."
Mentioning that government is now making laws to regulate journalists, he said, "It's their old habit, similarly, in 1975, when the Awami League could not hide their crimes, they established BAKSHAL."
Fakhrul also said that Awami League activists' hinder BNP leaders and activists from participating in the Narayanganj rally.
"We have to fight against those who shoot at us," the BNP leader said, and added, "Our leader is eight thousand miles away today, our Chairperson is under house arrest. We have to fight and get out of this situation."
This is not just a fight of BNP, a fight to protect the independence of Bangladesh, a fight to build a beautiful Bangladesh. Therefore, there is no alternative way to overthrow this savage government, said the BNP Secretary General.
In another press release BNP Fakhrul Islam greeted the people on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.
In the statement he said, "On the eve of the Pahela Baishakh, we extend our heartfelt greetings and congratulations to our people of the country, countless supporters and well-wishers. Bengali New Year is a bright and joyous festival of our national life. This festival is the bearer of continuity of the ancient tradition of Bengalis."
In the message, he added, "Pahela Baishakh means leaving all the failures of the past behind and moving forward in building a beautiful and prosperous future with new impetus and enthusiasm."


