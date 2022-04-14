HC grants ex-DIG Mizan bail in bribery case

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted two-month bail to suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman in connection with a bribery case.

However, he will not get released from jail as he is yet to secure bail in another case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing wealth illegally, Barrister Mahbub Shafique, counsel for Mizan said.

In response to a bail petition, the single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

Earlier on April 4, Mizanur appealed to the High Court against the lower court verdict that sentenced him to three years imprisonment in connection with the bribery case.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan opposed his bail during today's proceedings.

After the HC order, Khan told journalists that the ACC would file application before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the bail order of Mizanur.

On February 23, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam sentenced Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to three and eight years in jail, respectively in the case.

The corruption case dates back to June 24 in 2019, when ACC director Manjur Morshed lodged a complaint against the disgraced DIG, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, nephew sub-inspector Mahmudul Hasan and younger brother Mahbubur Rahman.









