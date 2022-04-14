Graft case against Tarique Rahman’s wife to continue

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, and upheld the High Court verdict paving the way for the lower court to resume trial proceedings of a corruption case against her.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique dismissed the appeal filed by Zubaida Rahman challenging the HC verdict. The grounds on which the apex court delivered the order could not be known immediately as the full test of its order is yet to be released.

After the apex court order, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan said the Appellate Division dismissed a leave-to-appeal filed by Zubaida Rahman challenging the HC verdict.

"Now, there is no legal bar for the lower court to resume the trial proceedings of the graft case following the apex court order. Dr Zubaida Rahman has to appear before the lower court concerned by eight weeks in line with the High Court order," he added.

On September 26, 2008, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique Rahman, who is now in London, his wife Zubaida, and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing wealth through illegal means and concealing information in their wealth statement.









