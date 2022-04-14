Misguided: Asia Pacific energy leaders think emissions are falling at a time of record global warming

A survey of energy executives in Asia Pacific has revealed a curious level of optimism in how the energy transition is progressing in the region, though that confidence might have been misplaced.

The study of 470 executives - mostly expert and key decision-makers across the energy sector - at Asia Pacific Energy Week in March found that most delegates believe that greenhouse emissions have fallen since 2005, by about 29 per cent on average.

Emissions have actually increased by about 50 per cent between 2005 and 2020, with the biggest increases in carbon pollution coming from Asian countries, primarily China and India.

APAC energy executives survey also said they believe that emissions will be 40 per cent lower than in 2005 by the end of the decade, as the energy transition gathers pace. This projection is "highly optimistic and unlikely", according to the report.

Commissioned by Siemens Energy, the Energy Transition Readiness Index assesses the region's energy priorities and the progress made in shifting from fossil fuels to clean energy sources. On the survey findings, it said that the mistaken perceptions might have come from the fact that countries are pushing hard on decarbonisation in various sectors and are seeing results.

The executives, however, have overlooked how increasing demand for energy due to strong economic growth could have counteracted these developments, leading to a net increase in emissions overall, said the report.

"Asia Pacific Energy Week revealed a major gap between perception and reality when it comes to carbon emissions. Systemic changes are urgently required to speed up the region's energy transition."

The study was done in the same week that analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) revealed that atmospheric carbon levels have reached an all-time high, driven mainly by fossil fuel consumption in Asia.

It also concluded that energy transition in Asia Pacific is still in its infancy, with a readiness index score of 25 out of 100.

The index is based on the views of energy executives on the priorities needed for the energy transition, such as the acceleration of renewables and the phase-out of fossil fuel.









