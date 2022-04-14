Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasina accepts Guterres invite to join global crisis response group

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

Sheikh Hasina has thanked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for inviting her to join the Champions' Group of Global Crisis Response on Food, Energy and Finance.
The prime minister accepted the invitation after the UN chief rang her up on Tuesday evening. The conversation lasted for 12 minutes, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
She was happy that the Indonesian and Senegalese presidents, and the Barbados and Denmark prime ministers were joining the group.
Hasina said she was confident the group would meet its goals as she looked forward to closely work with other leaders.
She also said she was ready to engage in high-level dialogue, advocacy and outreach to fulfil the objectives of the group.
Guterres asked Hasina to nominate a representative to carry out the group's endeavour under the mandate of the United Nation.
Hasina briefed the UN chief about the effects of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the pandemic that have led to a worsening situation in many sectors from food to fuel price.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex JL leader Samrat denied bail in graft case
World surpasses half a billion known coronavirus cases
31 new Covid cases, no death in 24hrs
Police personnel take two of the death-row convicts in the Prof Humayun Azad
AL cheating people in name of dev: Fakhrul
HC grants ex-DIG Mizan bail in bribery case
Graft case against Tarique Rahman’s wife to continue
Misguided: Asia Pacific energy leaders think emissions are falling at a time of record global warming


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft