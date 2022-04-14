Video
Thursday, 14 April, 2022
Home Back Page

57,856 Bangladeshis can perform Hajj this year

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has been allocated a quota of 57,856 pilgrims for performing Hajj this year. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) government on Wednesday allocated the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims based on the ratio of total 10 lakh pilgrims, who will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.
With the allocation of the quota, Bangladeshi pilgrims are getting chance of performing Hajj this year after two years of the Covid 19 pandemic period.
Earlier, the KSA government gave announcement of arranging this year's Hajj in presence of 10 lakh domestic and foreign pilgrims.
In a video message given on Wednesday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan said that the KSA authorities have officially informed Bangladesh Embassy in KSA about the quota and requested the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to send pilgrims for Hajj.
He said that the Saudi Arabia has decided to allow 10 lakh Muslim devotees from local and different countries to participate in this year's hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages. He said that the pilgrims, who have been waiting for a long time after completion of Hajj registration paying the entire Hajj fees, will get priority for performing Hajj. There is no scope of breaching the serial from the automated registration system of the government.
He, however, said that the two countries will sign an agreement soon. The agreement is likely to be signed after Eid-Ul Fitr.
After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi government allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate the Hajj. But, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents chosen through a lottery in the year of 2021. Usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 25 lakh people took part in Hajj till 2019 from the previous years.
This year's hajj, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated pilgrims under age 65, Saudi Arabia said on Saturday. Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel. The government wants to promote pilgrims' safety 'while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj', the KSA statement read.


