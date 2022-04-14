Video
DMP arrests 50 drug peddlers

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of April 12, according to a DMP release.
During the raids, police seized 25 puria (small packet) of heroin, 125.70 kilograms and 40 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 767 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 40 bottles of pehsidyle from their possessions, the release added.
Police filed 31 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS



