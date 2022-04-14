Video
Prof Samad reappointed as DU Pro-VC

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prof Samad reappointed as DU Pro-VC

Prof Samad reappointed as DU Pro-VC

Prof M0hammad Samad, a teacher of Dhaka University's Institute of Social Welfare and Research, has been reappointed as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) of the university.
In this regard, a notification signed by deputy secretary Md Masum Ahmed following the order of president Md Abdul Hamid has been published on Tuesday.
A well-known poet and a teacher for 38 years, Prof Samad is also the current president of Jatiya Kabita Parishad. Samad was born in a remote village of Jamalpur district in 1958 and earned his BSS degree from the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of University of Dhaka.
Earlier, from 2012 to 2016, he was the vice-chancellor of the University of Information Technology and Sciences.     -BSS


