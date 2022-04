Home Minister attends an Iftar Party organised by Bangladesh Coast Guard









Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal attends an Iftar Party and doa mahfil organised by Bangladesh Coast Guard at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Tuesday. Director General of the Coast Guard Rear admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal were present. photo: observer