Bangladeshi expat killed in Brunei road crash

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 13: A Bangladeshi expat was allegedly killed in a road accident in Brunei on Tuesday afternoon. Five others also sustained injuries in the accident.The deceased was identified as Nur Mostofa, 45, son of freedom fighter Sirajul Islam of Dharmapur village in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.However, the identities of the injured are yet to be known. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital there, sources said.Mostofa, who went to Brunei years back, was actually crushed under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle, said the deceased's cousin Nur Alam. A friend of Mostofa from Brunei called his wife around 8pm on Tuesday and informed her about the accident, he added.Nur Alam said that they had sought the help of the Bangladesh Foreign Office and other authorities concerned to bring back his body. -UNB