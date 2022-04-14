

Welcome 1429



In fact, Pahela Baishakh fiesta, a great source of our cultural identity and non-communal spirit had been nearly missed in the pandemic riddled last couple of years. Traditional colourful celebrations through display of folk art, holding fairs, and local sporting events were virtually absent.



However, absence of the festival also brought people mentally closer. Thanks also to the social media which played a great role to uphold the spirit of one shared belief of hope, love and peace.



Even though the pandemic has been largely brought under control by now, it will not be practical to go gaga over Pahela Baishakh celebrations since many would be fasting. Moreover, it is also important to maintain social distance coupled with health and safety guidelines.



The charm of Nobo borsho (New Year) in our lives has been there since time immemorial. Although like other countries, English calendar is followed in our country for everything relating to civic life and government activities, but Bengali New Year is deeply rooted in our hearts.



Pahela Baishakh's universal spirit unites all citizens of country and beyond across class, race and religion. By celebrating Pahela Baishakh, we acknowledge that all Bengalis are equal irrespective of creed, cast faith and ethnic diversity.



Reportedly, Chhayanaut, a cultural organization has announced to hold its usual Pahela Baishakh programme at Ramna Batamul this year. Consequently, security has been beefed up in this regard to deter any untoward situation.



We expect law enforcing agencies to remain in a state of high alert.



We also suggest all to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in a restraint manner, so not to belittle the spirit of Ramadan.



We think, although Ramadan and Pahela Baishakh are different in nature, the ultimate teaching of both is the same: fraternity, tolerance, love and humanity. Hence, those who seek clash between these two, we believe, are fanatic and divisive, neither patriot nor pious.



This is an opportunity for us to prove ourselves before the world that we are one people shared by one history, and we look forward to co-exist as proud Bengalis for many centuries more.



On the eve of New Year, our best wishes to readers, subscribers and well-wishers of this daily.



May the new Bangla year 1429 bring prosperity and happiness to all.

We welcome the Bangla New Year 1429 to have commenced with today's sunrise. This year we are marking the first day of Bengali New Year coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. Understandably, the scale and intensity of the New Year festivals would be fairly restricted compared to previous years.In fact, Pahela Baishakh fiesta, a great source of our cultural identity and non-communal spirit had been nearly missed in the pandemic riddled last couple of years. Traditional colourful celebrations through display of folk art, holding fairs, and local sporting events were virtually absent.However, absence of the festival also brought people mentally closer. Thanks also to the social media which played a great role to uphold the spirit of one shared belief of hope, love and peace.Even though the pandemic has been largely brought under control by now, it will not be practical to go gaga over Pahela Baishakh celebrations since many would be fasting. Moreover, it is also important to maintain social distance coupled with health and safety guidelines.The charm of Nobo borsho (New Year) in our lives has been there since time immemorial. Although like other countries, English calendar is followed in our country for everything relating to civic life and government activities, but Bengali New Year is deeply rooted in our hearts.Pahela Baishakh's universal spirit unites all citizens of country and beyond across class, race and religion. By celebrating Pahela Baishakh, we acknowledge that all Bengalis are equal irrespective of creed, cast faith and ethnic diversity.Reportedly, Chhayanaut, a cultural organization has announced to hold its usual Pahela Baishakh programme at Ramna Batamul this year. Consequently, security has been beefed up in this regard to deter any untoward situation.We expect law enforcing agencies to remain in a state of high alert.We also suggest all to celebrate Pahela Baishakh in a restraint manner, so not to belittle the spirit of Ramadan.We think, although Ramadan and Pahela Baishakh are different in nature, the ultimate teaching of both is the same: fraternity, tolerance, love and humanity. Hence, those who seek clash between these two, we believe, are fanatic and divisive, neither patriot nor pious.This is an opportunity for us to prove ourselves before the world that we are one people shared by one history, and we look forward to co-exist as proud Bengalis for many centuries more.On the eve of New Year, our best wishes to readers, subscribers and well-wishers of this daily.May the new Bangla year 1429 bring prosperity and happiness to all.