Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Let Bangladesh be leprosy free

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

Dear Sir
Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases in human history. With the development of human civilization and social progress, the prevalence of this disease in the developed countries has come down at once. But in developing countries like ours, leprosy is still prevalent. Apart from Bangladesh, leprosy cases are being identified in India, Nepal, Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Congo and Tanzania.

Despite regular treatment of leprosy being a completely curable disease and leprosy treatment being provided free of cost in Bangladesh, the disease still remains a public health problem. According to The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B), about 4,000 new leprosy cases are being identified in the country every year in recent years. For thousands of years leprosy and leprosy sufferers were considered cursed and untouchable, and many were exiled, banished, or evicted. There are several problems in eradicating leprosy in Bangladesh.

Officially, there is a lack of trained manpower to locate patients in remote areas and a lack of awareness-raising activities to eradicate superstitions surrounding the disease. Therefore, more allocation and trained manpower are needed to eradicate leprosy from the country.
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Let Bangladesh be leprosy free
Pahela Baishakh: Our great secular festival
A festival of our soul-searching
The day holds traditional Bengali culture
UN must prevent forced return of Rohingya to Myanmar
Tragic consequences of Pakistani rulers
Short syllabus for exams in 2023
India highlights loopholes of US’ ‘Ukrainian narrative’


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft