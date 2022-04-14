A festival of our soul-searching

"Happy New Year 1429"

Almost all the nations of the world have their own cultural heritage. In the atmosphere of cultural heritage, they, regardless of religion, caste, rich or poor, ethnicity, come to their New Year celebrations with new life and new promises. The Bengali nation also has a rich tradition of thousands of years of Bengali literature and culture. It is said that the first day of Boishakh is the day of harmony of Bengalis, the day of great reunion of Bengalis.



Forgetting all the sorrows, filth, failures and mutual animosities of the year, the whole nation woke up in a completely non-communal consciousness on this day with new enthusiasm, songs and poems, various folklore, joy and excitement. Again, many nations do not have their own calendar year or year in keeping with the name of the nation. But Bengalis have their own year and that is 'Bangabda'. There was a time when there was no such thing as 'Bangabda' or Bengali year. However, 'Banga' is an ancient settlement which has Mahabharata and Ramayana in the context of 'Banga'.



Scholars say that theology had a strong influence on the daily life of Bengalis. Exclusively from the worship of gods and goddesses, many folk rituals of the religion were also performed in the ancient festivals. As in West Bengal, the Bengali New Year is celebrated as a part of the holy bath, religious worship festival. In many parts of our country, on the last day of the Bengali month of Chaitra, a religious ceremony called 'Charak Puja' is performed.



It is believed that the Bengali year was started by changing the current Hijri year to the solar year during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar. It is pertinent to mention that Emperor Akbar thought of introducing something new in order to eliminate the complication of seasonal rent collection of crops in the past due to the Hijri year. The celebration of Bengali New Year or Pahela Baishakh is the oldest tradition of Bengalis. One of the few Bengali festivals is the New Year celebrations.



For the last four decades, this New Year celebration has become a universal festival in Bangladesh. Note that the Hijri year of Akbar's accession to the kingdom was 963 (1556 AD). If the first Baishakh of that year, i.e. 963 AH, was taken as the first day of the 963 Bengali Year, then the reckoning is complete. From the year of Akbar's accession to the throne (1556 AD) the present 2022 (2022-1556 = 466) solar year has been deducted. That is why many people think that 963 Anno Hegirae (AH) is introduced as 963 Bengali year and Bengali year was introduced.



Since the Hijri year is a pure lunar year, the lunar month is one year of Hijri, so in any year 354 days, and in any year 10 or 11 days go by. More than five hundred years have passed and in the game of change of power of many rulers, the festival of Baishakhi has also become an everlasting festival in the heart of every Bengali. Today the first Baishakh of rural life has affected the urban life in a completely different way. Boishakh in rural Bengal is now peeking at the doorsteps of urban life with its colourful costumes and food habits.



At one time, men and women of the village, young and old, used to go shopping at the Baishakhi Mela with great joy. The fair was also a fair of life for the people involved in cottage industries. They have a life and livelihood relationship with this fair. Besides, weavers, blacksmiths, potters, carpenters and handicrafts used to sell their handicrafts at the Baishakhi Mela. At present this system has spread more widely. Therefore, Baishakhi Mela is now not only a fair of tradition; it can also be called a kind of ladder of economic prosperity of the country.



The 'Mangal Shobhayatra' of Pahela Baishakh has been recognized as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO for its unique and aesthetic features of the rich culture of Bengalis. This international recognition of the New Year is undoubtedly a matter of pride. In fine, I would like to say that Bengali New Year is the only festival of Bengalis which is a product of thousands of years of cultural heritage. To keep this cultural heritage immortal, we need to strengthen and elevate our non-communal position. This is the expectation of all of us. Happy New Year 1429.

Md Azgar Ali, Researcher

