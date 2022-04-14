

Tragic consequences of Pakistani rulers



Pakistan's 75-year history is repeated in the latest Imran Khan's no-confidence vote. We have always seen the interference of the military in the politics of Pakistan. The military had been in power for more than half the time. As a result, a stable government has not been formed in Pakistan.



Over the years, we have seen the tragic consequences of the rulers of Pakistan. Some rulerslost power; some rulers were killed in military coups. Someone had to leave the country again. From this perspective, it can be said that Imran Khan has bid an honourable farewell. Surprisingly, he was not charged with corruption.



After serving three years and seven months as elected prime minister, 164 of the 342 seats in parliament voted in favour of the no-confidence motion.Therefore, it can be said that Imran Khan lost by only 2 votes. The politicians who ousted him are also elected representatives.



Needless to say, Imran Khan was under three-way pressure. Due to Pakistan's political weakness, the military intervention in politics and the judiciary is apparent. The opposition leaders are already vocal against Imran Khan. They are an alliance for selfish reasons.



When Imran Khan took power in 2018, the issue of support for the military naturally came to the fore. But for the last two years or so, his distance from the military had been remarkable. Rumors of Imran Khan's downfall have been circulating since then. In this fall, the role of the three internal forces as well as the international power must be seen.



Imran Khan spoke directly about the United States. In fact, the influence of the United States in Pakistan has long been evident. Even the assassination of Pakistan's first Prime Minister in 1951, Liaquat Ali Khan, had been said to be a link to the CIA. However, Pakistan's relations with the United States were going well. But over the last few months a big change has been noticed in that relation. Islamabad's bitter relationship with Washington was exposed over allegations of support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.



In Afghanistan, in particular, the post-monastic relationship with the United States began to strain relations. At that time, Imran Khan said that Pakistan did not want any more US bases after leaving Afghanistan. During Imran's regime, Pakistan seemed to be inclined toward China and Russia. Imran Khan visited Russia during the Ukraine crisis. A total of three UN votes were held after Russia invaded Ukraine. In all cases, Pakistan abstained. As we have seen, Western envoys stationed in Islamabad in the first week of March issued a joint statement calling on Pakistan to condemn Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.



In response, Imran Khan criticized them, saying that Pakistan was not a slave to the West. Even Imran Khan hinted, "The US is trying to remove him from power". Apart from that, Imran Khan has openly blamed the United States for aiding and abetting the opposition parties' attempts to remove him from power from the very beginning. It is clear that the United States has not taken these issues well.



On the other hand, the tension between Imran Khan and Pakistan's military is also evident in the Ukraine crisis. Both Imran Khan and the army chief exchanged views on Ukraine. In the context of the war, where Imran Khan criticized the West, the Pakistani army chief spoke out against Russia. When the conflict between the army chief and the prime minister of a country is seen in public, the fall of Imran Khan is a proof of that consequence.



After the fall of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), became the new prime minister from the opposition alliance. Although he is an experienced politician, he has about a year and a half in his hands.Shabaz and his son were accused of corruption. It should be kept in mind that although the opposition alliance is united on the issue of Imran Khan, the ideological differences between them are also strong. As a result, there are doubts as to whether they will be able to complete the remaining term.



In addition, there is a conflict between the Muslim League and the Pakistan People's Party. Similarly, there is also the vast distance between the Islamic parties and them. Although Shahbaz Sharif talks about change, the reality is difficult. The politics of violence in Pakistan, the influence of vested interests and, most importantly, the fragile economy will influence the new incumbents to deal with Pakistan's economic crisis.



Bangladesh views Pakistan with suspicion for the historical reasons. The then West Pakistan exploited us. As a result, the Great War of Liberation took place in 1971; Pakistani army committed genocide. It was very heinous act that can never be tolerated. At last, our freedom fighters freed our country from Pakistan's oppression. Since then, a good relationship has not been established between these two nations. In fact, Imran Khan tried to develop the relationship. He directed to continue efforts to take Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations forward.



From the outside perspective, Pakistan's opposition coalition has merely targeted Imran Khan and finally ousted him. The Supreme Court of the country has not taken Imran's complaint against America into positive consideration and the court has dramatically revealed a verdict in favour of the opposition parties. In fact, the opposition parties have failed toblame Imran to a great extent. The incumbent government will have to arrange the next election in 2023. The coalition government will have to face Imran's PTI in that election.



However, on the one hand, Imran has said 'goodbye' and his popularity is still visible. Thousands of people took part in the protest on Sunday in response to his call. According the news, Imran Khan and his party MPs have decided to resign from Parliament. In view of the situation, it seems that he will continue the movement from outside the parliament.

Md Momtazur Rahman, PhD,

Professor of English at International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Dhaka









In the history of Pakistan, no ruler has been able to fulfill their termsfrom the first Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan to the 22nd Prime Minister Imran Khan. Benazir Bhutto served more than once, and similarly, Nawaz Sharif did so.Pakistan's 75-year history is repeated in the latest Imran Khan's no-confidence vote. We have always seen the interference of the military in the politics of Pakistan. The military had been in power for more than half the time. As a result, a stable government has not been formed in Pakistan.Over the years, we have seen the tragic consequences of the rulers of Pakistan. Some rulerslost power; some rulers were killed in military coups. Someone had to leave the country again. From this perspective, it can be said that Imran Khan has bid an honourable farewell. Surprisingly, he was not charged with corruption.After serving three years and seven months as elected prime minister, 164 of the 342 seats in parliament voted in favour of the no-confidence motion.Therefore, it can be said that Imran Khan lost by only 2 votes. The politicians who ousted him are also elected representatives.Needless to say, Imran Khan was under three-way pressure. Due to Pakistan's political weakness, the military intervention in politics and the judiciary is apparent. The opposition leaders are already vocal against Imran Khan. They are an alliance for selfish reasons.When Imran Khan took power in 2018, the issue of support for the military naturally came to the fore. But for the last two years or so, his distance from the military had been remarkable. Rumors of Imran Khan's downfall have been circulating since then. In this fall, the role of the three internal forces as well as the international power must be seen.Imran Khan spoke directly about the United States. In fact, the influence of the United States in Pakistan has long been evident. Even the assassination of Pakistan's first Prime Minister in 1951, Liaquat Ali Khan, had been said to be a link to the CIA. However, Pakistan's relations with the United States were going well. But over the last few months a big change has been noticed in that relation. Islamabad's bitter relationship with Washington was exposed over allegations of support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.In Afghanistan, in particular, the post-monastic relationship with the United States began to strain relations. At that time, Imran Khan said that Pakistan did not want any more US bases after leaving Afghanistan. During Imran's regime, Pakistan seemed to be inclined toward China and Russia. Imran Khan visited Russia during the Ukraine crisis. A total of three UN votes were held after Russia invaded Ukraine. In all cases, Pakistan abstained. As we have seen, Western envoys stationed in Islamabad in the first week of March issued a joint statement calling on Pakistan to condemn Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.In response, Imran Khan criticized them, saying that Pakistan was not a slave to the West. Even Imran Khan hinted, "The US is trying to remove him from power". Apart from that, Imran Khan has openly blamed the United States for aiding and abetting the opposition parties' attempts to remove him from power from the very beginning. It is clear that the United States has not taken these issues well.On the other hand, the tension between Imran Khan and Pakistan's military is also evident in the Ukraine crisis. Both Imran Khan and the army chief exchanged views on Ukraine. In the context of the war, where Imran Khan criticized the West, the Pakistani army chief spoke out against Russia. When the conflict between the army chief and the prime minister of a country is seen in public, the fall of Imran Khan is a proof of that consequence.After the fall of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), became the new prime minister from the opposition alliance. Although he is an experienced politician, he has about a year and a half in his hands.Shabaz and his son were accused of corruption. It should be kept in mind that although the opposition alliance is united on the issue of Imran Khan, the ideological differences between them are also strong. As a result, there are doubts as to whether they will be able to complete the remaining term.In addition, there is a conflict between the Muslim League and the Pakistan People's Party. Similarly, there is also the vast distance between the Islamic parties and them. Although Shahbaz Sharif talks about change, the reality is difficult. The politics of violence in Pakistan, the influence of vested interests and, most importantly, the fragile economy will influence the new incumbents to deal with Pakistan's economic crisis.Bangladesh views Pakistan with suspicion for the historical reasons. The then West Pakistan exploited us. As a result, the Great War of Liberation took place in 1971; Pakistani army committed genocide. It was very heinous act that can never be tolerated. At last, our freedom fighters freed our country from Pakistan's oppression. Since then, a good relationship has not been established between these two nations. In fact, Imran Khan tried to develop the relationship. He directed to continue efforts to take Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations forward.From the outside perspective, Pakistan's opposition coalition has merely targeted Imran Khan and finally ousted him. The Supreme Court of the country has not taken Imran's complaint against America into positive consideration and the court has dramatically revealed a verdict in favour of the opposition parties. In fact, the opposition parties have failed toblame Imran to a great extent. The incumbent government will have to arrange the next election in 2023. The coalition government will have to face Imran's PTI in that election.However, on the one hand, Imran has said 'goodbye' and his popularity is still visible. Thousands of people took part in the protest on Sunday in response to his call. According the news, Imran Khan and his party MPs have decided to resign from Parliament. In view of the situation, it seems that he will continue the movement from outside the parliament.Md Momtazur Rahman, PhD,Professor of English at International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), Dhaka