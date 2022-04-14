Six nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Bogura

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Four people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in the city in two days.

Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three men along with hemp in Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Selim Mia, 47, and Abdul Kaiyum Mia, 25, hail from Sylhet, and Rubel Mia, 33, hails from Habiganj.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Spokesman and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Silinda Basher Adda area at around 1:15am and arrested the trio from a truck.

The law enforcers also seized 10 kilograms of hemp from their possessions during the drive.

The arrested men came for delivering the hemp to a man named Abul Kashem in the metropolitan area, the RMP official said.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rajpara PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, he added.

On the other hand, DB Police on Sunday night arrested a man along with cannabis from Kashiadanga area in the city.

The arrested person is Milon Hossain, 26, son of Mojammel, a resident of Aduburi Village.

Police sources said on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Uttarbalia area at night, and arrested him along with 1 kg of cannabis red-handed while he was selling it.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kashiadanga PS in this connection.

RMP Spokesperson Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam confirmed the matter.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with drugs from Nandigram Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

Police arrested a man along with 10 yaba tablets from the upazila in the evening.

The arrested person is Ariful Islam, 34, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Dariapur Village under Thalta Majhgram Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Shaharul Alam conducted a drive in Dariapur area in the evening and arrested Ariful Islam along with yaba tablets filled amphitamin.

On the other hand, a man was arrested along with the yaba tablets from Nandigram Municipality in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested person is Imran Sheikh Biplob, 42, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Nandigram College Para area.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Shariful conducted a drive in Omarpur Bazar under Nandigram Municipality in the evening and arrested Biplob along with 10 yaba tablets.

After filing two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandigram PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.









