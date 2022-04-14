Woman gets life term in drug case

A court in Sirajganj on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case.

Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Nazir handed down the verdict.

The convict is Rahima Akter alias Harani, 62, wife of late Abul Kalam Azad alias Bisha, a resident of Mahmudpur area under Sirajganj Municipality.

The court also fined her Tk 20,000, and in default, she has to suffer one year more in jail.

She was also sentenced to three years in prison for possession of phensedyl; and was fined Tk 5,000, and in default, she has to suffer three months' more imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, police recovered 37 grams of heroin and 6 bottles of Phensedyl in an anti-drug operation in Mahmudpur area on August 26, 2015.

Later, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station over the incident.

The court passed the verdict after taking depositions of 9 witnesses.












