Two murdered in Munshiganj, Barishal

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Barishal, in three days.

MUNSHIGANJ: A college student was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Jhalak, 22, was the son of Councillor of Ward No. 6 under Mirkadim Municipality Md Liton Mia.

Local sources said some people including Masud, Momin and Mirkadim Municipality Mayor Abdus Salam alias Pitha Salam's son Manik were collecting extortion money from traders at Mirkadim Launch Ghat at noon.

As Councilor Liton protested, the accused took his son Jhalak, and stabbed him at Launch Ghat.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Razib Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

BARISHAL: A man was murdered by his son-in-law in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Harun Mridha, 60, a resident of Saheber Char Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Harun Mia's daughter Shantopa Khanam got married with Masum Boyati, 28, son of Sikim Ali Boyati of the area, about two years back. Masum often tortured his wife over various issues since the marriage.

Following this, Shantopa divorced Masum a month back.

As a sequel to it, Masum along with some companions attacked on Shantopa at Hosnabad Launch Ghat in the afternoon, and tried to kidnap her.

At that time, Harun Mridha rushed in and attempted to rescue his daughter.

Masum and his people there started beating him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.

A murder case was filed with Gournadi Model PS in this connection.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing.









