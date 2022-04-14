Two poor families get houses at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Apr 13: Two destitute families of Gafargaon Upazila of the district have got living houses as gift of the Prime Minister through police.

The houses and lands with deeds were handed over on Sunday morning by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Garfargaon Circle) Mahfuza Khatun at a function held on the premises of Garfargaon Police Station (PS) and Pagla PS.

The recipients are Khate Munnesa of Pachua Tanpara Village and Nur Jahan of Birai Taltola Village. Also a service desk for women, children, elderly and disabled people has been opened at the initiative of Bangladesh Police on the occasion of Mujib Year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme throughout the country.

Among others, Gafargaon PS Officer-in-Charge Faruk Ahmed, Pagla PS Officer-in-Charge Rasheduzzaman, OC (Investigation) Anwar Hossain, and OC (Investigation) Sumon Chandra Roy were present.










