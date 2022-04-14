Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 April, 2022, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two poor families get houses at Gafargaon

Published : Thursday, 14 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Apr 13: Two destitute families of Gafargaon Upazila of the district have got living houses as gift of the Prime Minister through police.
The houses and lands with deeds were handed over on Sunday morning by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Garfargaon Circle)  Mahfuza Khatun at a function held on the premises of Garfargaon Police Station (PS) and Pagla PS.
The recipients are Khate Munnesa of Pachua Tanpara Village and Nur Jahan of Birai Taltola Village.  Also a service desk for women, children, elderly and  disabled people has been opened  at the initiative of Bangladesh Police on the occasion of Mujib Year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme throughout the country.
Among others, Gafargaon PS Officer-in-Charge Faruk Ahmed, Pagla PS Officer-in-Charge Rasheduzzaman, OC (Investigation) Anwar Hossain, and OC (Investigation) Sumon Chandra Roy were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students of Narayanganj High School and College
Six nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Bogura
Woman gets life term in drug case
Two murdered in Munshiganj, Barishal
Two poor families get houses at Gafargaon
60 detained on different charges in three districts
Vegetable prices skyrocketing in Meherpur
Khulna people become happy to get new Shilpakala Academy


Latest News
Russian warship seriously damaged in ammunition explosion
Rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country
3 killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Uttara
Bangla New Year celebrations underway at Ramna Batamul
President, PM greet countrymen on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh
Four countries bid to host 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows
Pahela Baishakh gets back colours after pandemic break
Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress
US wholesale prices spike in March to new record
Most Read News
Ukraine War: Finland to decide on Nato membership in weeks says PM Marin
More than 1000 Ukrainian marines surrender in Mariupol, says Russia
Bangladesh reports 31 Covid cases, zero death
Man held with hepm in Moulvibazar
Omicron XE variant not registered in Russia yet: Expert
SWAT conducting demo on militant attack at Ramna Batamul
Zafrullah calls for a two-year national government
Train services suspended across country amid workers' protest
Pakistan bat through painful political innings
Manik on five-day remand again in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft