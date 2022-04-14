60 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 60 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Manikganj and Khagrachhari, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 51 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 13 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those detainees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Sunday night to Monday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

Among the arrested persons, 13 had arrest warrants against them and nine were drug addicts.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Monday.

He said some drugs were also seized from their possessions.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Monday, the official added.

MANIKGANJ: Eight members of a robbers' gang have been arrested on Monday in a robbery case in Singair Upazila of the district.

The arrested accused are Md Alamgir Sheikh, 33, Babu Khan, 23, Abu Daud, 43, Sheikh Ilias, 32, Saiful Islam, 23, Rafiqul Islam, 26, Md Shajahan, 27, and Mongol Ali, 52.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Golam Azad confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

He said a gang of 10 to 12 robbers waylaid a pick-up van of a dairy firm on a road in Garadia Village on April 6. Later, they looted three cows, three mobile phone sets and the pickup van.

The firm authority filed a case with Singair Police Station (PS) accusing 10 to 12 unknown persons.

Following the case, police conducted drives in different areas of Dhaka and Gazipur and arrested the accused, the SP added.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Bangladesh Army arrested the post commander of United Peoples' Democratic Front (UPDF) in a drive in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Monday.

Members of Bangladesh Army arrested him along with a foreign pistol, four rounds of bullets and two knives from Gujapara Coal Field area in Patachhara Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

The arrested person is Mangsanu Marma, 44, son of late Mangkya Marma, a resident of Sadurkhil area in Manikchhari Upazila of the district. He is an active member of the UPDF led by Prasit Bikash Khisa. He is posted as the commander of the party in Patachhara Union.

Concerned sources said on information, a team of Bangladesh Army from Sindukchhari Batnatali Camp under Guimara Region conducted a drive in Gujapara Coal Field area in the afternoon, and arrested him.

The arrested was handed over to Ramgarh PS at night.

Later, he was sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of Ramgarh PS Mohammad Shamsuzzaman confirmed the matter.









